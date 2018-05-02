Featured
Several cars involved in crash shutting down part of highway
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Last Updated Wednesday, May 2, 2018 5:55AM EDT
A multi-vehicle collision caused major delays on Highway 8 in Kitchener Tuesday evening.
Crews responded around 4 p.m. to the westbound lanes of Highway 8 near Fairway Road for reports of a crash.
All lanes were blocked in the area causing a back-up that stretched all the way to the 401.
No word yet on what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.