A multi-vehicle collision caused major delays on Highway 8 in Kitchener Tuesday evening.

Crews responded around 4 p.m. to the westbound lanes of Highway 8 near Fairway Road for reports of a crash.

All lanes were blocked in the area causing a back-up that stretched all the way to the 401.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.