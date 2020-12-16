KITCHENER -- A 35-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly went on what police are calling a "downtown rampage" in Guelph.

According to a news release, several cars were damaged on Tuesday night in a downtown neighbourhood.

Police received several reports of a man screaming and kicking cars in the area of Nottingham and Dublin streets at around 8 p.m.

Officials said that at least three cars had their side mirrors kicked off, while others had their doors dented.

The man was found in the area and arrested for five counts of mischief under $5,000. Police also said in the news release that he was intoxicated.

He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday morning.