KITCHENER -- Regional police have made several arrests and laid dozens of charges after an organized car rally of modified vehicles in Kitchener.

Officials say the event happened in the area of Ottawa Street South on Saturday, but that some drivers were able to meet at other locations in Waterloo Region after they were dispersed.

A total of 26 charges were laid that include dangerous driving, stunt driving, speeding, flight from police, not having insurance, as well as improper mufflers, headlights, and brake lights.

Four people were arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, racing a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police also impounded five vehicles.

“We do appreciate the people modify their vehicles and they want to meet with other similar like-minded people,” said acting staff sergeant Mark Hammer of Waterloo regional police. “What we are doing is we’re trying to target people who put other road users in danger with those modify vehicles. Those vehicles that are done illegally. The vehicles that are done and unsafe.”

Police add that further charges are pending as the investigation continues.