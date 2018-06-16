

CTV Kitchener





A seven-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck on Saturday evening around dinner time.

She ended up stuck under an oncoming vehicle.

The incident occurred at Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard.

Police say the girl was crossing the street on a bicycle against the lights.

She was extracted and transported to Grand River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her lower extremities.

It is unlikely that charges will be laid, as police indicated the driver had the right of way.

The road was closed until approximately 9 p.m. Saturday.