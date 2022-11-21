Seven weekend crashes in Waterloo region allegedly involved impaired drivers: police

Days into the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign, several collisions allegedly involving alcohol are being investigated by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

Launched on Nov. 17, the Festive RIDE Campaign is an annual provincial police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers off the roads during the holiday season.

Between Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, WRPS responded to seven collisions allegedly involving alcohol or drug impairment throughout Waterloo region.

“The collisions involved the drivers colliding into ditches, trees, parked cars and snowplows, resulting in several serious injuries,” WRPS said in a news release. “One collision involved a minivan with small children as occupants being struck”

On Nov. 18, police said officers found a driver allegedly impaired by alcohol during a RIDE program. The driver was arrested and charged, their licence was suspended, and the car was impounded.

The Festive RIDE Campaign runs through the holidays and ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

“Driving while impaired, whether by alcohol or drugs, is dangerous and an illegal activity that, sadly, remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada,” said WRPS Staff Sergeant Scott Griffiths in the release. “This campaign is a reminder that while you are celebrating this holiday season, no consumption of alcohol or drugs is a safe amount if you plan on driving. The Waterloo Regional Police Service is committed to reducing impaired driving and will be conducting RIDE programs and enforcement throughout the holiday season to support this effort.”