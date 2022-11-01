Seven teens arrested for robbery, video posted on social media: Guelph police

Guelph police say a video posted on social media helped them identify and arrest seven teens for robbery.

According to a news release, a 17-year-old went to a vacant building downtown on Oct. 11 to meet a female he had been talking to online.

He was allegedly met by several teens instead, who followed him inside, punched and kicked him, and got him to hand over his phone and some clothing.

The teen received minor injuries.

Guelph police say a video of the robbery was shared on social media and led to them identifying the accused.

Four boys and three girls, ranging in age from 14to 17, have been arrested for robbery.