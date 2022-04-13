Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake

Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.

In a media release, Brantford police said they suspect the vehicles were stolen, and appear to have been submerged in the water “for an extended period of time.”

The vehicles were recovered on Friday, April 8 by Brantford police and an OPP dive team.

Police said initial investigation found no evidence the vehicles were involved in any other crime.

Police are treating the incidents as a property crime investigation.

The recovered vehicles are: