Seven suspected drug poisoning deaths in Brantford-Brant so far this month

Public health officials have issued an alert after a jump in suspected opioid-related deaths in Brant County and Brantford.

According to Brant County Public Health, there were 18 suspected overdoses between March 1 and March 29 and seven of them were fatal.

Officials are urging people who use drugs not to do so alone.

According to statistics from the local health unit, between 2019 and 2020, only a quarter fatal incidents in Brant County happened when another person was present.

There is currently no consumption and treatment site in Brantford, but the Grand River Community Health Centre has said it’s actively working toward opening one. The issue has divided city councillors.

“Please use caution when using any type of drug that is not prescribed to you,” the Brant County Health Unit said in a release. “If you are new to drug use, you are particularly at risk should you use drugs that may have unpredictable potency or contain unexpected and dangerous contaminants.”

If you think someone is suffering from a drug overdose, call 911 right away and administer naloxone, the health unit said.

“Carry naloxone, even if you do not expect to be using opioids. Remember that your drug may be contaminated with fentanyl even if you are not expecting an opioid,” the health unit said.