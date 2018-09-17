

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk OPP were investigating a collision in Townsend that hospitalized seven people.

It happened on Sept. 16 around 8:30 p.m. at Villa Nova Road and Concession Road 2.

Two vehicles, a van with six passengers, and a car collided at the intersection.

Several passengers were extricated from one of the vehicles with serious, life-threatening injuries.

All patients were transported to area hospitals, and two were airlifted to Hamilton and Toronto.

The road was closed for several hours for investigation.

Police said charges were pending.