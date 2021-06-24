BRANTFORD -- Seven people have been arrested in connection to two separate homicides in 2019.

They happened 10 days apart in July of that year.

Brantford police and Ontario Provincial Police made the announcement on Thursday morning, saying the arrests are part of a collaborating investigation called Project Grantham.

One victim was 22-year-old Coby Kareem Carter was found dead in a home on Colborne Street on July 8, 2019.

Ten days later, police were called to a double homicide at a home on Park Road South, where 62-year-old Dorothy Lynn VanEvery and 64-year-old Larry Reynolds were found dead. Less than an hour before the shots were fired, a suspicious vehicle in the area was reported to Brantford police, but no one was dispatched to investigation. At the time, Brantford police said they were performing an internal investigation.

One arrest was made in March 2020 in the double homicide. Six additional men have been arrested and charged, police said Thursday. They were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Two of the accused are from Brantford and Brant County, and the rest are from the GTA and surrounding areas.

A 24-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Carter's death.

All the people charged remain in custody.

Investigators said neither of the victims in the double homicide were the intended target.