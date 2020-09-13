KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This includes six new cases added to the region's total on Sunday, along with one case added to Saturday's total.

There are now 1,515 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region. Of those cases, 55 are considered active.

Public health officials are also reporting one more resolved case on Sunday, for a total of 1,340 recoveries.

No one is currently in hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms. The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 120.

The region is reporting one active outbreak. It began on Sept. 5 at Village of University Gates long-term care home after a staff member tested positive.

Ontario reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day on Sunday. Health officials reported 204 new cases, along with one new death.

The province has reported a total of 44,504 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.