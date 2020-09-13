Advertisement
Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region; provincial cases continue to rise
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This includes six new cases added to the region's total on Sunday, along with one case added to Saturday's total.
There are now 1,515 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region. Of those cases, 55 are considered active.
Public health officials are also reporting one more resolved case on Sunday, for a total of 1,340 recoveries.
No one is currently in hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms. The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 120.
The region is reporting one active outbreak. It began on Sept. 5 at Village of University Gates long-term care home after a staff member tested positive.
Ontario reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day on Sunday. Health officials reported 204 new cases, along with one new death.
The province has reported a total of 44,504 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.