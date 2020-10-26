KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day increase this month.

The update brings the total number of local cases to 2,083. Officials also marked one more case as being resolved, pushing the resolved case total up to 1,856.

Accounting for the region's 120 deaths from the disease, there are now 107 active cases, which is six more than officials reported on Sunday.

Of those, seven people are in hospital, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Officials ended one of the outbreaks at a local retirement home over the weekend. The Victoria Place Retirement Residence had reported one case in a staff member back on Oct. 18.

That leaves five other active outbreaks in the region:

The Village at University Gates LTC: one case in a staff member

Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident

Event at a place of worship: 18 total cases

Energy and utilities workplace: two total cases

WRDSB before-and-after school program: one total case

Across Ontario on Monday, there were 851 new COVID-19 cases reported. That's a dip after the province reported a record 1,042 new cases on Sunday.

Most of the cases were identified in the province's four COVID-19 hotspots: Toronto saw 281 cases, Peel Region saw 215, York Region saw 90 and Ottawa saw 76.

There have been a total of 71,224 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began. That number includes 60,839 recovered patients and 3,099 who have died.

Of the province's active cases, 295 people are in hospital, 78 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit. Fifty-one people are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.