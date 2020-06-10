KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another seven cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases up to 1,183, including 958 resolved cases and 115 deaths.

There are now 110 active cases in the region, up three from the number reported on Tuesday.

Officials reported another 432 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests administered to 22,208.

The status of outbreaks in the region hasn't changed.

There are still two active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes: Beechwood Manor retirement home has reported one case in a staff member, and Forest Heights Revera long-term care home has reported 177 cases in residents and 69 staff. Fifty-one people have died there from the virus.

Outbreaks at two workplaces are still active as well: one in food processing and one in manufacturing/industrial.

Across the province, health officials reported a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but infections continue to trend downward.

There were 251 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, bringing the total in Ontario to 31,341. Eleven more people died, pushing the provincial death toll to 2,475.