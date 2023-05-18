Seven charged following alleged Kitchener group assault

Seven people were arrested and charged Wednesday evening after police say they were involved in an assault in Kitchener.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the incident.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said officers responded to the area of Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East for reports of a large group of people physically fighting.

According to WRPS, the 22-year-old male victim was helped by people in the area and was brought into a building.

Police allege that the suspects then tried to enter the building to continue the assault.

The victim was found by police with minor physical injuries and assessed by paramedics on scene but did not require further medical attention.

Police identified and arrested the following seven suspects believed to be involved:

An 18-year-old woman

A 26-year-old woman

Two 19-year-old men

A 21-year-old man

A 23-year-old man

A male youth

They have all been charged with assault.