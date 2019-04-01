

OPP say they seized fentanyl, meth, cocaine and cash during a drug bust in Norfolk County.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Millcroft Drive in Simcoe Friday.

Seven people were taken into police custody but only four were charged.

Samuel Gervais, a 60-year-old from Norfolk County, has been charged with possession of fentanyl and meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with his recognizance.

41-year-old Jason Lee of Norfolk County is also facing similar trafficking charges, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Michael Marius, 49, and Chantel Hockin, 29, of Brantford are charged with possession of cocaine.