

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Stratford Festival was a lot furrier than usual last week.

The festival hosted a "relaxed performance" of Billy Elliot that saw almost a dozen service dogs sit in as audience members.

"Relaxed performances are designed to welcome patrons who will benefit from a less restricted audience environment," the festival's Twitter account explains in a post.

"Patrons of all abilities are welcome, including but not limited to those with intellectual or learning disabilities, sensory processing conditions or autism."

These performances may also have some minor changes to reduce intensity and startling effects, the festival's website says.

The next relaxed performance will be of The Neverending Story on Oct. 2. at the Avon Theatre.