KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Brantford woman has been charged after a confrontation started when her unleashed dog attacked a service dog.

On Tuesday around 2 a.m., officers were called to investigate an assault that happened on Oakland Road in the County of Brant, according to a news release.

Two people were walking a service dog when an unleashed dog reportedly approached them and attacked the service dog.

Police say that during an attempt to separate the dogs, the owner of the unleashed dog became physically aggressive and assaulted the other two individuals.

Following the incident, a 27-year-old woman was charged with assault.

She is set to appear in a Brantford court at a later date.