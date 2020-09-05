KITCHENER -- Four people are dealing with a range of injuries after a serious two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 6 in Hagersville.

Haldimand County emergency responders and Six Nations paramedics were called to the scene between First Line and Second Line around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say an off duty firefighter reported the head-on collision between a sedan and minivan.

A person in each vehicle nneded to be extricated by firefighters, according to officials.

The 66-year-old minivan driver from Brampton was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed they arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. and took a man with a lower body injury to a Hamilton hospital.

A 66-year-old passenger in the minivan, also from Brampton, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger of the sedan, both from Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, were also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say that, from their investigation, they've determined the sedna was travelling southbound on Hwy. 6 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck the minivan.

Police add that they do not know why the sedan entered the other lane.

Hwy. 6 was closed between First and Second Line in Hagersville for the investigation for roughly six hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact Haldimand County OPP.