A serious crash involving a serious motorcycle has closed an intersection in Cambridge.

Two vehicles, a van and a motorcycle, were involved in the crash, which sent the motorcycle into a ditch and caused substantial damage to the van’s front.

It happened on Fisher Mills Road near Hespeler on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the van was heading eastbound on Fisher Mills when it attempted to make a U-turn. That's when it struck a motorcycle that was heading west.

A 30-year-old Cambridge man suffered serious leg injuries before being sent to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Officials on scene say it's possible that he could be brought to Hamilton for treatment.

Power was out at that intersection, which police say could have been a factor in the van's decision to do the U-turn.

It's not clear whether the crash had anything to do with the more widespread crash that was ongoing around the time.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.