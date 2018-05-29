

CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday when they were hit by a motorcycle near Owen Sound.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m., on Highway 6 and 10 near Sunny Valley Road.

Grey County OPP say both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist were taken to hospital. Details on the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries were not immediately available.

Highway 6 and 10 was expected to remain closed in the area until late Tuesday night for police investigation.