Serious injury reported in rollover crash
One person was seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Colborne Street near Cainsville on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (David Ritchie)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 7:50AM EST
A man in his 20s was seriously hurt when his car crashed outside Brantford.
The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Colborne Street, east of Cainsville.
It is believed the man’s car was westbound on Colborne before it crossed into the eastbound lanes and rolled over into the ditch.
Information on whether the man would be facing any charges was not immediately available.