A woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge’s south end.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday on Cedar Street, west of St. Andrews Street.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, one vehicle was pulling out of a commercial parking lot when it was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Cedar was closed for police investigation for several hours.