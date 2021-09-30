Serious injuries for victim of reported assault, Guelph police looking for dash cam footage

KITCHENER -

Guelph police are asking for dash cam footage that might have caught a reported assault in the city.

Officers were called to the scene Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. a business in the area of Massey Road and Lewis Road.

Police say they found a male who had sustained serious injuries as a result of a physical altercation, while another male had fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim is currently in the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dash cam footage of the area, is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.