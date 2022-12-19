Serious injuries following reported shooting in Kitchener
One person has been seriously hurt after a reported shooting in Kitchener Sunday night.
Regional police tweeted around 10:30 p.m. that they had a large presence in the area of Wellington Street North.
They say a male had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
No road closures were put into effect.
Police say more information on the investigation will be released as soon as possible.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Messi finally wins World Cup; what's next for Argentina?
Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. After fulfilling his life's ambition, what's next for him and Argentina?
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
5 things to know for Monday, December 19, 2022
Six people are dead following a late-night shooting in Ontario, a B.C. man says he's been waiting four years for back surgery, and Elon Musk states he will follow the results of a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of the social media company. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
'I will abide by the results': Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter
Elon Musk is asking Twitter’s users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake Sunday in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Kingsville break and enter
Two people are charged after a break and enter at a business on Albuna Townline in Kingsville. OPP say around 7:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers from both Kingsville and Leamington responded to the area and found two people.
-
Sun, rain snow all part of this week's forecast
The countdown is on for a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex. Sunshine, rain and snow are all forecast for the week by Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A snow squall warning that could bring up to 15 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mission serves record number of Christmas meals
The Ottawa Mission’s Christmas dinner returned in-person for the first time in three years on Sunday, with volunteers handing out a record number of warm meals to those in need during the holidays.
-
Russia accuses Canada of leading isolation effort amid squabble over tweets, summons
Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of an effort to isolate his country, following a series of social-media squabbles and ongoing salvos where each country summons the other's top diplomat.
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Toronto
-
'A horrendous scene': SIU, police investigating after six people killed in Vaughan mass shooting
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit and York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night that left six people, including the shooter, dead.
-
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario’s Minister of Education will make an announcement Monday morning in Toronto.
-
Female seriously injured in Sunday evening stabbing in Pickering
A female was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre after being stabbed Sunday evening at a home in Pickering.
Montreal
-
COP15: Delegates close to major biodiversity agreement, says environment minister
A global agreement to protect a significant portion of the world's land and water will be reached in time for the end of COP15 in Montreal, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault predicted Sunday. The Canadian minister spoke on the eve of the last official day of the conference as negotiators worked on a proposed agreement that would include funding provisions totalling several hundred billion dollars.
-
First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs
The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.
-
9-year-old child sent to hospital after fire forces Montreal apartment evacuation
A nine-year-old child was rushed to hospital after a fire in an apartment building forced residents to evacuate Sunday night. Firefighters received the call at 8:46 p.m. Two minutes later, first responders arrived at the building on Workman St., near Atwater Ave and Notre-Dame St.
Atlantic
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
Winnipeg
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Calgary
-
Calgary families take home Christmas presents from firefighter toy drive
Nearly 4,000 gifts were handed out to less fortunate families in Calgary on Sunday as part of the annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association party at the Telus Convention Centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2
Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Vancouver
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
-
North Vancouver’s ‘Santa Hank’ primed for busy season of giving back
He's from North Vancouver, not the North Pole – but 'Santa Hank' has earned the moniker by giving back to countless people in his community during the holiday season and beyond.
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.