Serious injuries following crash in Brant County

KITCHENER -

Three people have been hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash in Brant County.

OPP tweeted about the incident in the area of Drumbo and Ayr Roads just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

The roadways were closed for an investigation, but reopened around 3:30 a.m Monday.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if charges will be laid.