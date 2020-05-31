WATERLOO -- One person has been seriously injured and three others have been arrested following a reported stabbing at a quarry.

Haldimand County OPP were called to the Hagersville incident on Concession 12 Walpole around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries as three people were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.