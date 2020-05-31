Serious injuries and three people arrested following stabbing at quarry: OPP
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 12:08PM EDT
WATERLOO -- One person has been seriously injured and three others have been arrested following a reported stabbing at a quarry.
Haldimand County OPP were called to the Hagersville incident on Concession 12 Walpole around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries as three people were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.