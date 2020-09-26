KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has shut down Road 116 in Wellesley Township while they investigate a serious crash.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, they tweeted out a photo of a vehicle upside down in the middle of a field.

A second photo showed dozens of markers placed along the road.

Police have not released any further details on the crash, and have not said if anyone was hurt.

Road 116 is expected to be closed for a few hours while officers are on scene.

Police say a drone will also be used to assist with their investigation.