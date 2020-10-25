KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital and a road in Wellesley Township was shut down following a serious crash.

Emergency crews were called to the Listowel Road scene around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Waterloo Regional Police Service says a driver was heading south when it crossed the centre line and hit another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Listowel Road was closed for several hours due to the investigation which police say is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact WRPS.