Serious crash north of Elmira
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 11:55PM EDT
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 11:55PM EDT
Waterloo regional Police are investing a serious crash north of Elmira (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating serious crash just north of Elmira.
It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Friday night on Arthur Street North near Reid Woods Drive.
Police say there are injuries on scene, but did not disclose the number of people injured or the severity of the injuries.
Police have closed Arthur Street North at Reid Woods Drive and expect it would remain closed for several hours.
This is a developing story.