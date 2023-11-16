KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Serious crash near St. Marys sends two to hospital

    A road closed sign blocks access to Highway 7 at Perth Line 9 in Perth County on Nov. 16, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign blocks access to Highway 7 at Perth Line 9 in Perth County on Nov. 16, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

    Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people have been taken to hospital after a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of St. Marys.

    In a tweet posted at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, OPP said Highway 7 is closed between the roundabouts at Road 118 and Line 9.

    In an email, Const. Jill Johnson said one person has life-threatening injuries, the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    More to come.

