Serious crash near St. Marys sends two to hospital

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people have been taken to hospital after a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of St. Marys.

In a tweet posted at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, OPP said Highway 7 is closed between the roundabouts at Road 118 and Line 9.

In an email, Const. Jill Johnson said one person has life-threatening injuries, the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

