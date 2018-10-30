

CTV Kitchener





A driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a tree.

It happened on Monday night at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Orange Hall Road in Middleton.

Norfolk County OPP reported that the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway. It entered the west ditch, then the east before colliding with a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old female from Oxford County, was taken to local hospital by paramedics.

She was then airlifted to a London-area hospital for further investigation.

The roadway was closed between Plowman’s Line and Colonel Talbot Road for investigation.

There was no word on the cause or whether charges would be laid.