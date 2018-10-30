Featured
Serious crash leaves driver in life-threatening condition
Police say the vehicle was in the west ditch before leaving it, entering the east ditch and hitting a tree. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:28PM EDT
A driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a tree.
It happened on Monday night at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Orange Hall Road in Middleton.
Norfolk County OPP reported that the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway. It entered the west ditch, then the east before colliding with a tree.
The driver, an 18-year-old female from Oxford County, was taken to local hospital by paramedics.
She was then airlifted to a London-area hospital for further investigation.
The roadway was closed between Plowman’s Line and Colonel Talbot Road for investigation.
There was no word on the cause or whether charges would be laid.
