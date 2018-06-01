

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Hespeler and Maple Grove roads.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a car was hit by an oncoming truck while making a left turn onto Maple Grove.

The car driver was hurt. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.