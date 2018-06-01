Featured
Serious crash leaves 1 person hurt
One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision at Hespeler and Maple Grove roads in Cambridge on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Tory Galick / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:34AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Cambridge.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Hespeler and Maple Grove roads.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a car was hit by an oncoming truck while making a left turn onto Maple Grove.
The car driver was hurt. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Further details were not immediately available.