

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police confirm that one driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Dumfries Road between Wrigley Road and Greenfield Road.

The other driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are not releasing any names or information about the vehicles until families have been notified

They also says it’s too early in the investigation to know if road conditions or impairment had anything to do with the crash.

The traffic unit unit is investigating with the assistance of an airborne remote piloted vehicle.

A number of witnesses saw the crash and remained on scene, however police believe there may be other witnesses. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to get in contact.

The road is expected to remain closed all morning.