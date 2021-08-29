Serious crash involving motorcycle in Shakespeare

KITCHENER -

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Shakespeare Sunday afternoon.

According to Perth East’s fire chief, the incident involved a motorcycle and required Ornge Air Ambulance to fly the patients away from the scene.

Region of Waterloo paramedics and OPP also responded.

Line 34 was closed around 2:30 p.m. between Perth Road 107 and Road 106, but has since reopened.