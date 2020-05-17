WATERLOO -- A woman has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from a single-vehicle collision involving a hydro pole.

Regional Police were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of River Road and Halliwell Drive in Kitchener.

They say the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.The 26-year-old driverwas transported to a Hamilton hospital for her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.