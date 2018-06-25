

CTV Kitchener





Two people were seriously hurt Monday morning when a dump truck and an SUV collided south of Cambridge.

The crash brought emergency crews to Highway 24 between Scenic Drive and McLean School Road, near the community of St. George, around 10:15 a.m.

Brant County OPP Const. Ken Johnston said the SUV and the fully-loaded dump truck were involved in something “very close to a head-on collision.”

The SUV was seen to have substantial damage to its driver’s side. The two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries Johnston described as serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the dump truck was not seriously hurt.

According to Johnston, early indications suggested the dump truck may have crossed over to the wrong side of the road prior to the collision.

Ljubisa Metikos, the owner of the company which owns the truck, says his driver was travelling at 20 km/h and did not cross the centre median.

The crash occurred along a stretch of the highway where lane reductions are in effect due to road construction. Johnston said there was no immediate reason to think the construction had anything to do with the collision.

The highway remained closed in the area until approximately 3:45 p.m.