KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Serious crash closes road east of Wingham

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    First responders were called to serious crash Thursday night just east of Wingham.

    Ontario Provincial Police asked drivers to avoid Harriston Road at C Line Road during the investigation, in a message posted to the social media site X around 6:30 p.m.

    CTV News reached out to OPP to request additional details.

    They could only confirm that it was a “very serious crash with several people involved.”

    Harriston Road was expected to be closed for several hours.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News