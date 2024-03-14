Serious crash closes road east of Wingham

First responders were called to serious crash Thursday night just east of Wingham.

Ontario Provincial Police asked drivers to avoid Harriston Road at C Line Road during the investigation, in a message posted to the social media site X around 6:30 p.m.

CTV News reached out to OPP to request additional details.

They could only confirm that it was a “very serious crash with several people involved.”

Harriston Road was expected to be closed for several hours.