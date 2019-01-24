Featured
Serious crash blocks intersection, disrupts traffic
Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Kitchener on Thursday. (Chase Banger / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 6:05PM EST
A two-vehicle crash in Kitchener left both vehicles with significant damage.
Police responded to the call on Thursday afternoon at Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road West.
Traffic was disrupted due to a partial closure of the intersection.
Grand River Transit buses along the route were also disrupted.
Police did not provide any information regarding injuries or charges.
There was no word what caused the collision.
A serious collision has closed the intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road. Please plan an alternate route— WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) January 24, 2019