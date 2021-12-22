Serious crash between tractor trailer and car on Hwy. 6 near Caledonia

HALDIMAND COUNTY -

Haldimand County OPP are reporting a serious crash between a tractor trailer and car on Hwy. 6.

It happened Tuesday evening near Caledonia. Police say the driver of the car was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hwy. 6 was closed between Fourth and Fifth Line, but has since reopened.

No details have been released about the cause of the crash, or if any charges have been laid.