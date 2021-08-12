Advertisement
Serious crash at Plains and Fischer Hallman Roads: WRPS
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:47PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a "serious car accident" in the area of Plains and Fischer Hallman Roads in Kitchener.
Police tweeted about the collision around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.