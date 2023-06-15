'Serious collision' near Acton sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County said an 80-year-old from Guelph has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

According to OPP, around 5 p.m. on Thursday officers received a report of a collision on Wellington Road 125 at Halton-Erin Townline.

“Initial reports indicated that a northbound passenger vehicle was struck by a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on Halton-Erin Townline,” officials said in a release. “Emergency services and the Wellington County OPP responded to the area.”

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries in the crash.

A road closure was put in place at Wellington Road 125 between Wellington Road 50 and Davidson Drive, while Halton-Erin Townline was closed between First Line and Davidson Drive for a crash investigation.

This story will be updated.