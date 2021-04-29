Advertisement
Serious collision closes road near Minto
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 4:02PM EDT
A collision closed a road near Minto (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Provincial police responded to a serious collision south of Minto on Thursday afternoon.
The OPP tweeted about the crash around 1:45 p.m. They said it happened on Wellington Road 109.
A portion of the road is closed while police investigate.
Ornge Air Ambulance officials confirmed they were asked to pick up a patient following the crash, but said they weren't able to respond due to the weather.