Serial grandparent scammer arrested in Stratford
An alleged scammer was arrested in Stratford after three people contacted police to say they were victims of a grandparent scheme.
The first victim received a call Friday from a man who claimed to be a police officer. The caller informed them their grandson had been arrested on a drug charge and needed bail money.
The victim met with the man later that day and paid $8,400 in cash.
The incident was reported to police Monday after the victim realized it was a scam.
The second victim received a similar call from a person claiming to be a police officer.
The suspect also went to the second victim’s home to pick up $7,300 in cash.
She contacted police after speaking with her grandson and discovering it was a scam.
The third victim was also contacted over the phone.
The alleged scammer, once again, demanded $7,000 for the release of the victim’s grandson.
Before the man arrived to pick up the money, the victim spoke with their family and called police who learned the scammer was due at the victim’s home within the hour.
Officers spotted a man who matched the scammer’s description in the area. When they approached him, the man resisted arrest but was ultimately placed in custody, police said.
The accused, identified as an 18-year-old from Brampton, was charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of extortion and one count of resisting arrest.
HOW THE SCAM WORKS
The story used on all three victims is typical for a grandparent scam.
The victim gets a phone call from someone impersonating a friend or family member claiming to be in an urgent situation and needing money.
The con artists often go after seniors, pretending to be a grandchild in trouble. One version of the story includes an arrest and request for bail money.
Sometimes the scammers will use the victim’s social media sites to gather real names, nicknames and travel plans to make their story more realistic.
WARNING SIGNS
How to spot a scam:
- You don’t recognize the voice as your friend or family member
- The caller says it’s an emergency and makes an urgent request for money
- The caller insists you tell no one (they may claim to be embarrassed)
- A stranger will show up at your home to pick up the money, or it’s being sent to an unfamiliar address or account
What to do – and not do – if you receive a suspicious call:
- Stay calm no matter how dramatic the story is or how threatening or intimidating the caller sounds
- Take time to verify the story
- Ask the caller questions only that person would know (such as the name of a family pet or a shared memory)
- Never volunteer personal information to callers
- Be suspicious of any caller who demands immediate action, especially financial payments
- If the situation doesn’t feel right don’t be afraid to say no and hang up the phone
AFTER ENDING THE CALL
If you get a suspicious call, police say you should:
- Call your family members/friends/the company back right away, especially the person who claims to be calling, to verify the message
- Get a second opinion from family or friends about the situation
- Do not send money to anyone you don’t know
- Call to your local police department
HOW TO REPORT A SCAM
If you’ve been the victim of a scam, the first thing to do is contact your bank or other financial institution to stop payment if possible.
Reports can also be made to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online, or by phone at 1-888-495-8501, as well as the Better Business Bureau.
