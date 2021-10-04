September was second-wettest on record, UW weather station says

KITCHENER -

Last month was the second-wettest September in Waterloo Region's history, according to the University of Waterloo weather station.

A news release from the weather station said most of that was driven by significant rainfall on Sept. 21 and 22. They reported 93.4 millimetres of rain in that 24-hour period, the highest total ever recorded at the station. The previous record was 91.4 mm, back in January 2020.

Even without that storm, officials with the weather station said September had above-average precipitation. There was a total of 210.8 mm of rain last month, second only to 216.6 mm of rain back in 1986.

It was also the sixth-wettest month in Waterloo Region history, and the wettest month in the area since the station recorded 223.2 mm of rain back in July 1988.

Officials added September was also a warm month, including a week in the middle of the month where the overall temperature was 1.8 degrees higher than average.