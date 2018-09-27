

Warning: This story contains graphic details which may be disturbing to some readers.

A London, Ont. bus driver will spend five years in prison after he admitted to giving children treats that contained his semen.

Court heard how the driver gave students in kindergarten through to Grade 6 the food over a two year period.

His name has not been released to protect the identity of the 39 children he abused.

The bus driver, who is in his early 30s, pled guilty in June to 23 charges, including voyeurism and possessing, making and distributing child pornography.

He’s been banned from visiting public spaces where children frequent, such as parks and pools.

He’s also not allowed to use the internet for 15 years.

- With files from CTV London