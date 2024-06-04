KITCHENER
    Seniors wallet stolen, nearly $2.6k charged to her cards: police

    Guelph police are reminding residents to protect their PIN while shopping after police say a senior had her wallet stolen and nearly $2,600 charged to her cards.

    Police say the victim, who is in her 80s, realized her wallet was missing Saturday afternoon after shopping at a business on Stone Road West. Video surveillance showed a man standing close to the victim while she entered her PIN.

    According to police, he then followed her from the store and removed her wallet while she was loading her purchases into her car.

    Two cash withdrawals of $1,000 each and two spate purchases of almost $300 each were reported on the victim’s cards.

    This comes less than a week after Guelph police said a man in his 70s lost his wallet and $900 after he left a business on Stone Road West.  

    Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

