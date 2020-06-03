KITCHENER -- Getting to a COVID-19 assessment centre can be challenging for some seniors and that’s why one landlord in Waterloo decided to bring testing to them.

Management at 'My Owen Place', an apartment building for seniors, brought testing on-site.

“It’s just really nice they are coming to us and no one has to worry about travelling,” says resident Cheryl Burrell.

“There are a lot of people in the building who don't drive and now because of the restrictions I can’t say ‘I’ll drive you.’”

Landlord Jeff Owen says that everyone living at the building is over the age of 60 and this is just one of the safety measures in place to help to protect against the potential spread of the virus.

“We haven't had any signs or anybody come with it but we want to do a preventative measures as many as we could so we do not have the virus come into the building,” he says.

Owen says he reached out to public health in order to organize the mobile testing.

Management is contemplating another round of testing in a month.