Seniors at a Waterloo independent living complex are breathing a sigh of relief after a long 30 hours in the dark.

A hydro pole near First Baptist Church on Erb Street West collapsed during Friday’s windstorm, knocking out power to the Woodlawn Terrace complex.

That’s when the backup generator should have kicked in.

But firefighters say the building’s backup generator doesn’t work.

Seniors living at the residence told CTV how the situation left them feeling stressed.

“You’re worried about the other people in the building that aren’t as agile,” says Norma McGrath. “We had to go check on them.”

Waterloo Fire Rescue, the Red Cross and other emergency services were at the building Saturday to help residents. They provided care, food and some companionship.

They recommend everyone have a 72-hour emergency kit, with bottled water, non-perishable food items and a first aid kit.

“It allows community resources such as fire services and other important resources in the community to focus on those that are certainly more vulnerable,” says Ryan Schubert, the deputy chief of support services for Waterloo Fire Rescue.