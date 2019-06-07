Depression is the most common mental health concern for seniors, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington.

The organization is promoting awareness of depression and elder abuse during seniors’ month in June.

“Depression is not a normal part of aging,” says Cathy Sturdy-Smith, manager of seniors’ services at CMHA WW. “We see seniors with accompanying losses, perhaps the loss of a home, [or they] have to go into long term care, lose a spouse or retire.”

CMHA WW provides treatment programs for seniors with mental health concerns including depression, mood changes, dementia and anxiety.

“I think this is a generation that has not always been open with their feelings or transparent,” says Jody Weiler, an intensive geriatric services worker team leader at CMHA WW.

Family members are encouraged to have conversations with loved ones about their feelings.

“If the low feelings are more significant, then I’d have a conversation with your family physician. That’s a starting point,” says Sturdy-Smith. “If the depression is also quite serious then there are specialty services for older adults.”

For more information:

http://cmhaww.ca/types-programs-services/services-for-seniors/

http://cmhaww.ca/news/june-is-seniors-month-cmha-ww-brings-awareness-of-depression-elder-abuse/