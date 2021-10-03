Seniors from Kitchener and Stratford earn Ontario Achievement Awards
Two area residents were recognized on Friday for their outstanding contributions to their communities through voluntary or professional activities after the age of 65.
Kitchener, Ont., native Donald “Donny” Hishon received the local Senior of the Year Award in recognition of more than 17 years of community service.
Hishon was the lead facilitator for Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholic Anonymous meetings at the Grand Valley Institution for Women. He also volunteered with reintegration programs to help female offenders prepare for a better future.
Hishon passed away on Sept. 30 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 78. One day before being named an award recipient.
Michele Boniface of Stratford was honoured for her work with the Off-the-Wall Stratford Artists Alliance.
Boniface helps students gain opportunities to learn and collaborate with artists in the Stratford Festival. She is also a member of the Kiwanis Festival of the Performing Arts Advisory Committee and has contributed to several art, civic beautification and environmental awareness projects.
13 other seniors from across the province were recognized for their contributions.
Ontario’s lieutenant governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell and minister of seniors and accessibility Raymond Sung Joon presented the awards virtually on Friday.
